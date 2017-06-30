Uganda: Why URA's Sekatawa Must Respect Parliament

opinion

Stung by the report of the committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase), the former URA lawyer and now at the National Oil Company, Ali Sekatawa, hopped from one media house to another, deriding parliament.

The Cosase report has, among others, recommended that the beneficiaries of the illegal Shs 6bn cash bonanza must refund it and that the inspectorate of government should investigate them further.

The House last week unanimously adopted the report of the committee. But Sekatawa, who has threatened to run to court over the matter, appeared on NTV on Thursday and Capital Gang program on Capital FM radio on Saturday, where he belittled parliament.

One wonders whether serious lawyers lodge their court petitions through the media, but it was clear that Sekatawa had assigned himself as spokesman for all the beneficiaries. His aim was to try to portray parliament negatively by justifying their actions of illegally sharing taxpayers' money.

To Sekatawa, parliament has no moral authority and capacity to investigate him and his cohorts. One wonders what moral authority he had to pocket millions of taxpayers' money for a job he is paid well to do while, for instance, judges who make judgments that save the country billions of shillings never ask for handshakes.

In all his media appearances, Sekatawa sounded uneducated on the functions of the legislature. He represents a big problem. Bureaucrats have incrementally encroached on political power, resulting in the undermining of political leaders and political decisions.

I would like to encourage Sekatawa and his cohorts to find time and read former American president Woodrow Wilson's seminal paper on the political-administrative dichotomy titled The Study of Public Administration.

Sekatawa must try to understand that political leadership is different from administrative leadership. The two are distinct and cannot be fused. Separation of power is beyond the executive, parliament and the judiciary. There is also separation of powers between the elected and appointed officials.

The appointed officials are checked by elected leaders and it cannot be the other way round. The technical officials can offer advice to the elected leaders. Their advice is, however, not binding. It's the political decisions that are binding.

Therefore, when a public servant like Sekatawa gets to publicly undermine a legislature, he is saying that elected leaders are subordinate to the bureaucrats.

Indeed, in our context, we have increasingly witnessed institutions individualized and individuals institutionalized. Sekatawa now behaves like an institutionalized individual capable of undermining constitutional institutions like the parliament!

How did we come to this? Wealth is power. Most wealthy people tend to despise others who have less. Most top bureaucrats are wealthy and have invaded the political realm by being kingmakers - sponsoring political candidates. They also bask in their security of tenure and the wealth of information in their possession.

They believe the interviews they sit in order to qualify for their jobs is a more superior way of being in the position they are in as opposed to elected leaders who are recruited through campaigns.

Then there is this competition among peers. Some who are in academia, business and administration see MPs as their age mates and tend to turn the competition into a negative tool for undermining one another.

This is worsened by the fact that any bureaucrat can become a politician if they so wished, because it's an open recruitment process while politicians may not easily join bureaucracy - because it's a process under control and manipulation. This makes bureaucrats see themselves as superior to politicians.

The bureaucrats have also benefitted from the lapse in the media, academia and civil society activism to paint politicians as dirty. While the bureaucrats are in charge of money and make decisions that directly affect ordinary people; the media has put more attention on politicians.

Because of this focus on the elected few, the nuisance value of bureaucrats has remained hidden, hence the perception that they are clean and better than the elected leaders.

That is how Sekatawa can publicly deride a national legislature without thinking of its wider implications, moreover on a matter he has personally been found wanting.

Dramatising happenings in Cabinet, closed political meetings, etc, only serves to undermine the political elite before the public, allowing some egocentric bureaucrats to play into such to their advantage.

The powers of parliament to make reports such as that of Cosase were given by the people; a fact that Sekatawa should be made aware of.

The author is a director for communication and public affairs, Parliament of Uganda.