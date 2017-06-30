Uganda: Katosi Suspect Senkeeto Sues Inspector General of Government

Halfway through his trial at the Anti-Corruption court for his role in the botched award of the Mukono-Katosi road contract, Apolo Senkeeto has filed a Constitutional court petition challenging the cancellation of his company, Eutaw's contract by the inspector general of government (IGG).

The government ombudsman, Irene Mulyagonja, suspended construction of Mukono-Katosi road, citing irregularities in the award of the tender and the dubious advance payment of Shs 24 billion to Eutaw by Unra. In the petition, however, Senkeeto challenges both his trial, saying that the IGG usurped the powers of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions and also the termination of the contract, which he says was done without giving him a fair hearing, hence violating article 28 of the Constitution.

But some experts say, the 1995 Constitution also gives the IGG powers to investigate and prosecute cases of corruption and abuse of power/authority. However, in his petition, Senkeeto says that as a representative of Eutaw, he signed an agreement with the attorney general in which he undertook to carry out civil works for upgrading the Mukono-Kyetume road from gravel to paved (bitumen) standard.

Through Mulira and Advocates, Senkeeto says that in a letter dated October 2011, addressed to Unra, Eutaw confirmed he was the country representative for purposes of delivering or receiving documents between the company and the roads authority, Unra.

That clause 14.2 of the contract stipulated the sum of Shs 24 billion, which represented 15 percent of the accepted contract amount paid to Eutaw. After the contract was signed amongst the concerned parties, works continued from September 10, 2014 until December 15, 2014 when Unra forced Eutaw to leave the work site.

According to Senkeeto, Mulyagonja complained in a communication to Eutaw stating that on July 4, 2013, Unra irregularly revived a procurement that had been cancelled a year earlier by the contracts committee whose bid had long expired.

Among other things, Senkeeto claims that Mulyagonja said the performance bond, which was the basis on which Eutaw got the contract, was issued in the names of another party.

"Although the bids were purchased in Uganda and submitted by Eutaw Construction Company Inc. of Mississippi, the contract was signed by Eutaw Construction Company Inc. Florida," the IGG allegedly stated in her communication, according to the petition.

In view of the above discrepancies, Mulyagonja invoked her special powers under article 230 of the Constitution suspending, "all transactions, including efforts to assign, subcontract or otherwise deal with the contract for the works in issue be stayed until final conclusion of the investigation... "

But in his petition, Senkeeto says the IGG not only failed to give Eutaw an opportunity to give an explanation but also none of the grounds quoted by Mulyagonja were factually correct. Senkeeto also faults Mulyagonja for investigating him yet he is not a public official and Eutaw is not a public entity.

"That the inspectorate of government commenced criminal prosecution against the second petitioner [Senkeeto] although the Director of Public Prosecutions had not sanctioned such prosecution," the petition partly reads.

Senkeeto also claims that the Inspectorate of Government and Unra confiscated Eutaw's equipment yet the company has never been convicted of any criminal offence.

In the trial, which is ongoing before Justice Lawrence Gidudu, the head of the Anti-corruption court, Senkeeto, who introduced himself as the country representative for Eutaw Construction Company, and Isaac Mugote, a former Housing Finance bank employee, are accused of aiding Eutaw in forging a bid security document that helped win the contract.