Photo: The Observer

General Katumba Wamala salutes fellow UPDF officers.

UPDF generals Katumba Wamala, Charles Angina, Otema Awany and Nakibus Lakara top the lists of 581 officers who are set to retire in the years 2021 and 2022.

Katumba was early this year relieved of his duties as UPDF chief of defence forces and was then controversially appointed state minister for works, a political position, without first retiring from the army.

Similarly, his then deputy, Angina, was re-deployed to the position of deputy director of Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), the army-run poverty alleviation programme, without letting go of his army job.

Their retirement is part of a multiphase plan that will see more than 2,000 UPDF officers hung up their guns between 2017 and 2024.

According to a full list of the retirement schedule obtained by The Observer, 313 officers are set to retire on November 30, 2021 while 268 officers will retire on November 30, 2022.

In 2021, General Katumba is top of a list that includes Lt Gen Andrew Gutti, Maj Gen Proscovia Nalweyiso, Maj Gen Lakara and Maj Gen Sam Okiding.

Gen Gutti, a former commander of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), is currently the commandant at the the Senior Command and Staff College Kimaka, Gen Nalweyiso is the first female major general in the UPDF. Both Lakara and Okiding have led AMISOM missions.

The list also has Brig Stephen Kashaka, one of the heroes of the bush war that brough President Museveni to power.

Besides Angina and Otema, other top officers on the 2022 list are Maj Gen Joseph Musanyufu, brigadiers Geoffrey Taban, Phinehas Katirima, Sam Kavuma, and David Wakalo. In total, there are 14 brigadiers retiring.

The UPDF Act (2005) provides that army officers may be discharged for various reasons like old age, ill health, disability, indiscipline or incompetence.

However, this is the first time the army is conducting a phased retirement for officers who have reached the official retirement age.