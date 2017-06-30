Uganda: Are Tribalism and Nepotism a Conspiracy or Coincidence?

opinion

Before I delve into this topic, I need to state that I am aware of the risks involved in not only writing about this subject, but also its publication.

This is attributable to the autocratic nature of this regime which deploys state machineries to gag dissent and constructive criticism. I risk being misconstrued as well, but because this is a political vice that continues to bedevil our country, I shall.

The formation of Kabaka Yekka (KY) by Buganda, a political party that denied Baganda the opportunity to participate in national politics through popular electoral democracy and the opportunistic alliance with UPC, marked the beginning of tribal/ethnic politics in Uganda.

UPC tried to rectify this mistake when it introduced the 3+1 system, which required parliamentary candidates to win three constituencies besides their own. But like Prof Ali Mazrui said: "[Milton] Obote was a good leader with great mistakes".

This endeavour hit a dead end in the 1966 Buganda crisis. The subsequent tribal army reshuffle which caused the murder of the late Brig Pierino Okoya, the ouster of Obote in 1971 and the ascension to power of Gen Idi Amin, only helped this vice to rear its ugly head.

To illustrate how dangerous it can be to tribalize state institutions, during Amin's regime, Col Ali Towelli and Col Farouq Minawa were alleged to have murdered each other's friends to satisfy their egos. One of them was a Muganda businessman and a farmer from Masaka, the other was a director of Delight cinema, now Fido-Dido, who was claimed to be a friend to Col Towelli.

Even in the initial days of NRM/NRA, the president justified the dominance of a certain ethnic group/tribe in top army ranks and government offices as a historical fact, emanating from the bush war membership.

But 30 years down the road, senior positions in security agencies and the judiciary are still dominated by mostly people from the same region. As I pen this column, the vice is gradually pervading other government parastatals, such as National Water and Sewerage Corporation, Civil Aviation Authority, Bank of Uganda, Nema, NSSF, etc.

Some individuals may call it a coincidence. But if the coincidence that helped the Nubians and West Nilers and Acholi and Langi to dominate government and formal sector jobs during Amin and Obote regimes is still haunting us, then we are doomed.

I certainly believe that there are many people from western Uganda who got government and formal sector jobs on merit. But if we don't bring this vice to an end, western Ugandans who genuinely work hard to succeed shall, after Museveni's regime, be maliciously and ruthlessly victimised.

But isn't it disturbing, for instance, that Mr Museveni, a presidential candidate and president, orders police boss Kale Kayihura to arrest Christopher Aine, the chief bodyguard to Amama Mbabazi, to be handed over to Bart Katureebe?

How does one explain the disappearance and reappearance of Christopher Aine in General Salim Saleh's home, a brother to the president, and later the attendance of his wedding by both Mbabazi and Gen Saleh? Now, who is accountable to the victims?

Relatedly, how does one explain the numerous arrests of Col Kizza Besigye and Gen David Sejusa, former regime ideologues, allegedly for recruiting rebels and their eventual release without charges, while some of their alleged recruits are convicted for the same charges and are incarcerated? Can't this justify the theories that suggest that even some big shots in the opposition are agents of the regime?

Besides, a lot of human rights abuses have been inflicted on many Ugandans and the victims cannot get justice simply because the perpetrators, the investigators and the prosecutors are, somehow, related.

The same applies to the many Ugandans who have been evicted from their ancestral land, while the grabbers are, in several cases, protected by security personnel and are well connected to justice departments. As a result, the victims are either homeless or languishing in prisons.

No wonder tribalism is increasingly eating up every place in our communities. Tororo is threatened with bloodshed should the Iteso and the Japadhola fail to find an amicable solution to their tribal district demands. Yet we have not come over the shock of ugly scenes of Amuru land dispute between the Madi and Acholi.

Or have we so soon forgotten the Kasese debacle. I am certain that the beneficiaries of this impunity shall come out in full force to hurl insults at me; but if we are not courageous enough to make this alarm, we shall not cut this cycle and the country is headed for disaster.

The author is the vice chairman of the People's Progressive Party.