Uganda: Iron Hand Needed for People Road Furniture Vandals

editorial

It is quite common to find newly-built roads without road signs and other basic road furniture.

Most of the time, it is not because the contractor didn't erect them; it is because they have been vandalised for economic gain. Often, the culprits don't get punished because in Uganda public property tends to be perceived as no-one's business, hence the widespread apathy.

As a result, vandalisation of road furniture continues unabated across the country. However, Mohammad Monday of Esso Corner in Kabale Municipality recently discovered that if he doesn't care about public property, someone else does; he was caught red-handed with vandalised road guard rails at his workshop on Tuesday.

According to Ely Maate, the Kigezi police spokesman, Monday was found flattening the guard rails to make saucepans. Now, road guard rails are meant to prevent vehicles that lose control from falling over, especially in rugged areas. They are, in other words, meant to save lives, more so in a country known for widespread road carnage.

But that has not stopped evil-minded people from stealing road furniture to make sigiri, tadooba or flat irons, among other items made out of metal scrap. Monday and people like him must find other raw materials for their businesses and stop making a living at the expense of the wider public good.

Road construction is a very expensive undertaking on which the government spends the largest chunk of taxpayers' money at the moment. Destroying road furniture can only make it even more costly, and is therefore unacceptable. More so, such vandalisation could easily lead to innocent people dying in road crashes.

Therefore, this must stop. Kabale Municipality has led the way by carrying out operations targeting metal scrap dealers in the area to stop the rampant destruction of guard rails and road signs.

Other relevant authorities, including Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra), need to borrow a leaf from Kabale Municipality. Working with local communities and handling the culprits with an iron fist, this despicable crime can be stamped out.