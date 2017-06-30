Tanzania: UN Boss Pledges Continued Project Support for Zanzibar

Zanzibar — United Nations Resident Coordinator Alvaro Rodriguez has said the UN will not stop to support Zanzibar's social and economic development.

The UN chief in Tanzania said it was the mandate of the UN and its agencies to enhance wellbeing of all human beings, wherever they are.

Mr Rodgriguez said the international body is for enhanced welfare of the people through initiatives that create jobs and facilitate access to social service -- which are vital for live.

The UN Resident Coordinator and Representative of the UNDP made the statement on Tuesday while touring Unguja and Pemba regions.

He was inspecting various social projects under the government of Zanzibar. It is the UN, through its agencies, that is financing the projects.

He said the new social projects have been expanding at a reasonable speed, a situation that is encouraging and hence the UN will continue to give more support to the efforts of residents so as they could attain the goals of independent economy individually.

"We're very happy to see projects, particularly those run by the residents, as continuing well. This just gives us a push to give out more funds to make the projects sustainable and the community members to become more independent in life instead of them depending only on the government," he said.

He said, "Even though the UN dished out Sh198 million in phase one of the initiative, including projects on clean and safe water, the environment, social groups' projects and so on, we promise that we will keep making our contribution whenever possible while you must fulfill your good responsibilities about your goals".

For her part, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Country Representative, Ms Rukia Wadudi, said the aim of the tour by Mr Rodriguez was to inspect the projects they financed in the initial stage of their action plan so that they could see how they were progressing. Zanzibar's minister for Land, Water, Energy and Environment, Salama Aboud Talib, expressed her gratitude to the UN for supporting Zanzibar, which is in cordial relations with the international body.