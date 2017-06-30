Photo: The Citizen

Former Prime Minister of Tanzania Edward Ngoyai Lowassa.

Dar es Salaam — Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) wants former Prime Minister and a member of opposition Chadema central committee to be charged for making seditious remarks.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, CCM Ideology and Publicity secretary Humphrey Polepole said Mr Lowassa's remarks threatened the country's peace and stability.

Mr Polepole, who didn't mention names, said the ruling party was shocked and saddened by the remarks.

The outspoken politician said the government shouldn't entertain people, who were making remarks that threatened the country's peace and stability.

"It is not the first time he makes discriminatory and seditious remarks. He did it during the 2015 election campaigns, when he claimed that it was time for a certain religious denomination to assume the presidency. We strongly condemn the remarks," said Mr Polepole.

He added:"Even the founder of the nation, Mwalimu Nyerere, once said no one will be elected President because of his/her tribe or his/her affiliation to a certain religion." However, speaking after arriving at his Mikocheni office from the police headquarters, Mr Lowassa said he still stood for what he said.

"I won't change what I said because I believe in democracy. I told the clerics that if the court won't give them justice the only other person, who can give them justice is the President and I am sticking to my words," he stressed.

For his part, Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe reiterated his call for justice for Muslim clerics, who had been detained for more than four years. It isn't Lowassa's agenda, but the party's agenda.

"We don't encourage crime to be committed by anybody, including religious leaders, but we believe that justice delayed is justice denied. If the police have failed to collect enough exhibits in four years, it is better these people are released," said Mr Mbowe.

Mr Mbowe said since the Uamsho leaders were detained the police had changed three Inspectors General of Police and three Directors of Criminal Investigations. Mr Lowassa reported to the police headquarters yesterday afternoon as he was directed by DCI Robert Boazi.

His lawyer Peter Kibatala told reporters that Mr Lowassa was directed to report again on July 13.

The 2015 Chadema Presidential candidate was grilled by the police on Tuesday. He is accused of making seditious remarks, when addressing Muslim clerics during an Iftar hosted by Ukonga MP Mwita Waitara last Saturday.