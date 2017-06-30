Angola: Agriculture Ministry Proposes National Forest Day

Luanda — June 29 was presented on Thursday as National Forest Day by the Agriculture Minister, Marcos Nhunga, at the first National Conference on "The Contribution of Forests to Sustainable Development - Challenges and Opportunities".

The minister explained that the proposal of the date is a tribute and recognition to the contribution of the Forests to the well-being of all and the sustainable development of Angola.

Marcos Nhunga also said that the conference is an important milestone in Angola's history, regarding the social, economic, environmental and cultural value of this important heritage (forests).

"Forests should be seen within the framework of sustainable management principles, maintaining their biodiversity, productivity, regeneration capacity and potential to perform relevant ecological, economic and social tasks", he said.

To him, the use of forests at the local, national and global levels must be done intensively without damaging other ecosystems.

According to the official, the forests together with other vegetal associations own in themselves a great biodiversity and guarantee the necessary and vital ecological balance.

Therefore, the minister said, they are increasingly recognized as a key space for maintaining natural values and for improving the quality of life of populations.

In addition to the indispensable environmental function, Marcos Nhunga said that forests play other relevant roles in economic, social and even cultural", he said.

The two-day meeting will discuss, among others, themes related to forest industry challenges and opportunities, national timber market and its by-products, measures to improve forest resources stewardship, private plantations - a business opportunity and foreign exchange regime for new export framework.

The meeting, which counts on the support of the President's Civil Office, is running under the motto: Forests Contribution to Sustainable Development of Angola - Challenges and opportunities.

The event is being attended by national and international public institutions, business associations and groups, chieftains and universities.