United Kingdom based 24-year-old Malawi-born attacker Pearson Mwanyongo has signed for Boston United in the U.K. National League side.

Mwanyongo, who left Malawi at the age of seven, has been signed from Solihull Moors where scored 19 goals in 31 appearances for Evo-Stik Division One South outfit Gresley FC to earn his move to the National League midway through the 2016-2017 campaign, according to BBC

The Boston Standard reported that the in-demand winger, was welcomed by assistant manager Karl Hawley (pictured), and that he had previously enjoyed a trial spell in Sky Bet League 2 with Grimsby Town ahead of his eventual move to Solihull.

Mwanyongo, who had just been given the best sports award at Malawi Achiverd Awards UK, has been praised Boston United boss Adam Murray.

He said as quoted by Boston Standard: "Pearson went to a League 2 club on trial during last season, but Solihull pipped them to his signature. It did not quite work out for him at Solihull, but he is hungry to prove a point. He's an exciting winger who wants to go past people and create and score goals. "

The club boss hailed the Malawian born attackers as a "skillful player who endeavours to get people off their seats".

He said Mwanyongo gives Boston United and 'another attacking threat."