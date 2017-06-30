Parliament on Thursday afternoon virtually turned into a shrine as Christian and Muslim MPs from both sides of the House prayed for an accident free nation.

This come amid growing incidents of accidents that has so far claimed 900 lives between January and June. The latest being in Lilongwe on Thursday near Bingu Stadium where two people died instantly.

Both the government side and the opposition put their political differences aside to pray for sanity on the roads.

The parliamentarians set aside their role of representation, oversight and legislation for 20 minutes to ask God and Allah protect Malawians on the roads.

Organiser of the prayers, Karonga south MP Reverend Malani Mtonga said the legislators were concerned with the rising number of accidents and thought of asking for divine intervention.

The government has put in place strict measures, which include stiff traffic offence penalties in a bid to curb the rising number of accidents.