Leaders at the broke TransNamib threatened to cut jobs and declare bankruptcy earlier this year in what appears to be blackmail to arm-twist government into paying N$240 million as bailout.

This is according to details contained in confidential documents of a board meeting dated 23 February 2017.

The meeting took place when the company only had around N$14 million in its bank account, a situation which made officials fear for the worst.

People familiar with the finances at TransNamib said the salary bill is around N$28 million, and at the time, the company only had N$14 million.

TransNamib is one of the biggest state-owned companies in the country with a property portfolio valued at over N$1,4 billion.

Documents seen by The Namibian show that the discussion on the future of TransNamib started when the board chairperson, Paul Smit, asked each executive to give their honest opinions on the future of the cash-strapped company.

These comments, the minutes said, would in turn guide the board to decide the parastatal's future.

The acting chief executive (Hippy Tjivikua) started the ball rolling by suggesting that TransNamib [should] be declared insolvent, extracts of the meeting said.

Tjivikua, who was suspended last month because of an ongoing investigation at the parastatal, also warned management that there is a need for serious political intervention like to push for the write-off of a N$400 million Chinese loan and to reduce the workforce.

"He (Tjivikua) noted that the latter will create an outcry (retrenchments), which will unlock engagement from the shareholder (government). In this regard, the board, and exco (executives) need to stand firm together," the board minutes showed.

Tjivikua declined to comment when asked about this meeting by The Namibian yesterday.

TransNamib board member Michael Ochurub, the minutes also said, asked management to design a plan with timelines, to list all the proposals discussed at the meeting, and a budget to roll out the action plan.

Ochurub warned fellow board members that sacking TransNamib workers would not be entertained by government, the minutes show.

"Ochurub indicated that government will never give approval to TransNamib for retrenchment as this was a political decision," the minutes said.

That is when TransNamib's deputy chairperson Elize Angula chipped in to say that the "right-sizing" could be implemented step by step to reduce the impact.

Right-sizing involves making a company smaller and more efficient by reducing the number of workers.

Another executive who also commented on this topic, is suspended property executive Struggle Ihuhua, who said the board needs to take hard decisions, even if it means ending up in court.

"The board has fiduciary duties towards TransNamib, and not towards the shareholder (government)," Ihuhua is quoted as saying.

In addition, he is said to have suggested that the right steps should be taken to declare the company insolvent.

"Although there is a cabinet decision preventing TransNamib to dispose certain property, cabinet cannot take decisions which are not in line with the TransNamib Act," Ihuhua allegedly said, adding that TransNamib does not need approval from government if it wanted to reduce its workforce.

Ihuhua declined to comment yesterday, saying he does not discuss company matters in the media.

Another executive who commented on the discussion is TransNamib's turnaround project manager Johan Piek, who insisted that the company should not abandon its passenger services, but rather reduce it.

IN A FIX

Meanwhile, the same meeting discussed the financial health of the company, with Tjivikua saying the company was in trouble.

"The acting chief executive officer stated that there was only N$14 million in the TransNamib bank account," the memo said, adding that the payroll was due the previous night, 22 February 2017, and that N$11 million was need to pay salaries.

At the time, TransNamib's finance executive Michael Gotore said the parastatal owed monthly creditors around N$60 million for operations.

"Management found itself in a serious dilemma regarding this matter following the memo to the board by the executive for finance, drawing the attention of directors to this critical matter," the board meeting minutes said.

The Namibian understands that TransNamib owes creditors around N$800 million, including a N$400 million Chinese loan used to buy locomotives.

Board chair Smit told the meeting that he was concerned about TransNamib's financial state.

"We cannot continue on this trend any longer. Week in, week out, we are sent from pillar to post in government, regarding the financials of TransNamib," Smit told the meeting.

The board was fuming that government did not pay the N$240 million subsidy it was supposed to pay TransNamib. The pressure and threats to file for bankruptcy appeared to work.

The government agreed to pay TransNamib N$100 million three to four days after that 23 February board meeting.

According to the internal document, the meeting decided that TransNamib should write to the finance ministry and explain that they will pay salaries, and not their tax obligations, to avoid a workers' strike.

A source who attended the meeting said board members were divided on whether they should pay salaries or tax.

The memo said Angula agreed that salaries should be paid, "hoping that the delay in the VAT payment would trigger reaction from government to engage TransNamib on this critical matter".

The Namibian, however, understands that even though Angula later on agreed to the collective decision of the board, she had reservations about paying TransNamib officials who are doing nothing at their offices.

Documents read out by a source said TransNamib makes around N$33 million per month, but N$28 million of that goes to salaries.

Angula, a lawyer by profession, also suggested at the time that TransNamib should go to court for the judiciary to declare the parastatal insolvent.

This stance appears to have been put on hold after the N$100 million subsidy from the state.

Angula was not reachable for comment, while Smit declined to comment yesterday.

"You have a document that you are not supposed to have. Goodbye," said the board chairperson.