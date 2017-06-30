30 June 2017

South Africa: Kuhn, Amla Brave Out Rain-Affected Day

Heino Kuhn and Hashim Amla braved out a challenging opening day of the Proteas' three-day tour match against the England Lions at New Road in Worcester on Thursday.

The Proteas were 58 for one at stumps after persistent rain curtailed the day to 20 overs.

Kuhn (30 not out ) and Amla (16 not out) negotiated a testing new ball to put on 46 runs for the second wicket after the early dismissal of captain Dean Elgar for five.

Kuhn has been in phenomenal form over the last month, scoring 105 and 81 not out for South Africa 'A' against the England Lions as well as a double-century against Hampshire.

Although a lot of time was lost due to rain, Kuhn will be pleased to have braved out 20 difficult overs against quality pace bowling.

England's bowlers made good use of the overcast conditions and sporting wicket, with George Garton picking up the lone wicket to fall with a fiery spell of pace bowling.

He finished with figures of 1-13 in five overs, along with Liam Plunkett and Tom Helm, who were equally impressive.

Play will start at 11:00 on Friday.

