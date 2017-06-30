Tanzania: Build, Maintain Roads to Bolster Industries

editorial

Tanzania has embarked on an industrialisation drive. The government is making immense effort aimed at turning Tanzania into a middle-income economy come 2025.

There are many requirements that must be put in place if the country is to achieve the goal.

These include reliable electricity, skilled and semi-skilled manpower, and reliable transport.

A recent survey by The Citizen in the Dar es Salaam City revealed that so many roads--main and feeder roads--are in a pathetic condition. We need to note these roads are a reflection of the overall state of roads in the country.

Most paved roads are dotted with potholes, while with others, whole sections have been washed away.

This kind of situation recurs almost every year, so there are always road repair works in the city starting around every June. This raises a number of questions, like: What is happening to our roads? Is this the question of nature being too harsh on our infrastructure? Is it due to poor workmanship? How come our city roads need intensive repair and even repaving every year?

If it is the result of poor workmanship, what could be the root cause? Is it just lack of technical knowhow or corruption? And, what must we do to ensure our roads are of the best quality, able to withstand the vagaries of nature?

Experts suggest that effective and efficient transportation provide economic benefits that result in multiplier effects such as better accessibility to markets, employment and additional investments.

This brings us back to the importance of passable roads in our quest for developing an industrial economy. Poor roads undermine the achievability of this goal.

Easily achievable

Roads, being the lifelines of any economy, can help make industrialisation more easily achievable. Good roads save time, cause vehicles to consume less fuel. Money saved from vehicle repairs and parts replacement can be put to other good uses. This is why we must build good roads.

There are reports of regions in the country that produce surplus food almost every year, but it is always a challenge to ship this food to other areas facing shortage simply because too many rods are impassable.

What this means is that the farmers in the agricultural-rich regions remain poor as they cannot sell their surplus food. Those in the regions with food shortage see people dying of hunger as no food can be delivered to them.

According to Works, Transport and Communications minister Prof Makame Mbarawa, the government is planning to spend almost 45 per cent of its 2017/18 fiscal year budget as development expenditure on infrastructure.

This sum, of course, will not all go into roads but other projects under the Works ministry. The ministry's Sh4.5 trillion budget will cover the country's infrastructure development.

While such infrastructure as railways and airports are important in building the economy, roads and bridges are the most important. It is via roads that one can get even to the most remote parts of the country.

It is for this reason we urge responsible authorities to ensure that quality roads are built. As pointed earlier, quality roads are cost effective and bring about satisfaction to users.

Let's build strong roads to effectively usher in industrialisation of our economy. Longevity of roads should be our standard measure.