South Africa: Bird Flu - Outbreak Leaves a 'Fowl' Taste in the Mouth

The South African government has issued a national ban on the sale of live chickens. The ban follows an outbreak of the contagious H5N8 avian flu virus on at least two farms - both in Mpumalanga - where they will now have to cull thousands of egg-laying birds. But it's not just the large-scale chicken farmers who will feel the economic impact of the ban - sellers of live chickens on the streets of Soweto are also being hit hard. By BHEKI C SIMELANE.

Simon Mtonga, 70, has only 16 live chickens left to sell. When they are sold, Mtonga and his family will be facing starvation.

"I'm a small-scale chicken seller, so we buy from farms around Johannesburg, but they have told us to hold off until 17 July. By then my six grandchildren will be starving."

On Monday, the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries instituted a national ban on all chicken farmers prohibiting the sale of live birds following an outbreak of the H5N8 strain of bird flu.

"They say they can't sell us chicken because they have received calls from the government warning that if they come across truckloads of chicken, they will confiscate the...