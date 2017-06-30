Photo: New Zimbabwe

MDC-T's Nelson Chamisa, Morgan Tsvangirai and NPP's Joice Mujuru.

Former industry minister and presidential aspirant Nkosana Moyo, has rubbished opposition leaders planning to gang up against the ruling Zanu PF party in the next elections, labelling them a group of job seekers.

More than 17 political parties under the banner of the National Electoral Reform Agenda, (NERA) are currently working to establish a coalition which would appoint one candidate to challenge the 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe next year.

Some of the NERA parties have indicated they will back MDC-T leader and former prime minister Morgan Tsvangirai as flag bearer for the outfit.

Another handful of parties have also come together under the Coalition of Democrats (CODE), again looking to form a united front against Mugabe who has been in power since independence in 1980.

But confirming Thursday that he will run for president next year as an independent candidate, Nkosana Moyo said grouping against Zanu PF would not dislodge Mugabe from power.

He said those planning a coalition were desperate job seekers who are not interested in what needs to be done to address the country's problems.

"We need to make a distinction between people who are coming together to literally divide jobs among themselves, and people who are offering themselves with clarity of the job that needs to be done," he said.

Moyo, who had a brief stint in President Mugabe's cabinet at the turn of the millennium, said a coalition against Zanu PF ahead of the next year's elections would dilute the "change narrative" which all Zimbabweans envisage.

"I am a physicist and I understand that combining things does not always give you the results that you expect," he said.

"Let me give you an example, if I take a litre of petrol and take a litre of water and combine the two I end up with something that is not usable.

"Whereas, originally, I had a litre of petrol and a litre of water, I ended up having a bigger useless fluid," said Moyo.

Politics a game of numbers

However, MDC-T spokesperson, Obert Gutu said Dr Moyo was out of order.

"Well, Dr Nkosana Moyo, is entitled to his own opinion," said Gutu.

"After all, that's the very essence of democracy and in the MDC, experience has taught us we are stronger and more effective when are bigger and more united.

"In Shona, we say 'rume rimwe harikombi churu' (a single individual can't achieve as much as a group of people). Politics is a game of numbers; a grand coalition will bring together different but complementing skills."

Political analyst and Zimbabwe Democracy Institute (ZDI) director Pedzisayi Ruhanya also differed with Dr Moyo.

"If Tsvangirai and Welshman Ncube had come together, if the MDC had not split and these guys had gone to the election together they would have won the election in 2008," Ruhanya told NewZimbabwe.com.

"In fact, they had a combined majority in parliament. That is the reason why, when they voted for the Speaker of Parliament, they had to get some MPs from MDC led by Ncube in order to have a speaker from the opposition.

"So, there is plethora of a history where coalitions have worked. For example, go to Kenya, in Gambia recently, and even if you go to Zambia coalitions have worked.

"1+1 is not zero, 1+1=2; 10+10 = 20; 10+10 can never be zero; so, coalition work and this is why the ruling party will make sure that there will never be a coalition."

Ruhanya said the only problem with the opposition is that the wish for power has overtaken the fundamental issue transforming society.

"People are interested in capturing power for their own personal interests," he said.

"This is the reason why coalitions are not taking shape; because we have greedy politicians who think getting power (is for the benefit of) their girlfriends and families."