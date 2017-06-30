Going into Week 9 of Malawi's 2017 TNM Super League season, five teams tie on 12 points but separated by goal difference with Red Lions still taking the consecutive lead of the table since the beginning of the season.

Coming hot on the Red Lions' heels are Mighty Be Forward Wanderers but the Nomads have played less games -- four -- while the soldiers have fulfilled seven so far.

The others on 12 points are third-placed Azam Tigers, 4th-placed Nyasa Big Bullets and 5th-placed Wizards.

Azam Tigers and Nyasa Big Bullets have played eight games each while Wizards have fulfilled seven fixtures.

The Nomads, who face Azam Tigers at MDC Stadium on Sunday, have kept a clean record by accumulating all three points in each game while from seven games played Red Lions have only won three, also drew three and lost once.

From eight games played, Azam Tigers won three, drew three and lost twice and from also eight assignments, Nyasa Bullets have also won three, drew three and lost twice while from seven games Wizards FC have won three, drew three and lost once.

Wanderers have played less games because as they progressed to the final of the Airtel Top 8, they were not assigned games while their counterparts were fulfilling theirs.

The top billing TNM Super League matches this weekend are definitely those involving the top five except for Big Bullets, who are on bye this weekend.

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers face 3rd-placed Azam Tigers on Sunday at MDC Stadium; Wizards are in Mzuzu to face 9th-placed Mzuni FC on Saturday while Red Lions host 14th-placed Dwangwa United at Balaka Stadium on Sunday.

Dwangwa United, who are fighting to extricate themselves from the relegation zone, have two away fixtures in which they first date fellow strugglers 15th-placed Blantyre United.

Civil Sporting, a merger between Epac and Civo United, are on position 11 and they date 6th-placed Blue Eagles at Civo Stadium on Saturday while 8th-placed Moyale FC date 12th-placed Masters Security FC at Mzuzu Stadium.

The 2016 champions Kamuzu Barracks are seen as the most struggling and likened to the 2016 English Premier League side Leicester City. They are on an unenviable 11th position from six games of two wins, two draws and two losses.

They registered their second win after beating Moyale 1-0 and this week they are up against 7th-placed Mafco on Sunday at Chitowe.

How they stand

(The number in brackets is for last season's position and the P is for promoted teams):

P W D L GF GA GD Pts

(10) Red Lions 7 3 3 1 10 4 6 12

(6) Wanderers 4 4 0 0 6 0 6 12

(8) Azam Tigers 8 3 3 2 16 11 5 12

(2) Nyasa Bullets 8 3 3 2 8 4 4 12

(13) Wizards 7 3 3 1 6 3 3 12

(4) Blue Eagles 7 3 2 2 5 5 0 11

(5) Mafco 7 3 2 2 8 10 -2 11

(7) Moyale 6 3 1 2 4 4 0 10

(3) Silver Strikers 5 2 3 0 5 1 4 9

(9) Mzuni 7 2 3 2 7 6 1 9

(1) K. Barracks 6 2 2 2 5 6 -1 8

(P) Masters Security 7 2 2 3 7 9 -2 8

(11) Civil Sporting 7 2 1 4 4 8 -4 7

(12) Dwangwa Utd 7 1 2 4 5 11 -6 5

(P) Blantyre Utd 7 1 1 5 10 14 -4 4

(P) Chitipa Utd 8 1 1 6 4 14 -10 4