press release

Embu — President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Kenyans to give his Jubilee team a second term to save the country from the opposition whose first priority is to spend Kshs 20 billion to create jobs for three men.

President Kenyatta said if re-elected, Jubilee will use the Kshs 20 billion, the opposition figures have earmarked to fund a Constitutional referendum to create top positions for themselves, to create more opportunities for the youth.

The President criticized his rivals for even thinking of changing the system of Government provided for in the Constitution which Kenyans voted for and adopted in 2010. He said the idea of changing the system of Government was retrogressive and will create more burdens for Kenyans.

"We are not competing with our opponents because we want to create positions for a few people but because we want to transform the lives of all Kenyans," President Kenyatta said.

He added: "We would rather use the Kshs 20 billion to create jobs for the youth."

The President, who was accompanied by Deputy President William Ruto and a host of other leaders from Embu County, spoke on Thursday at Ishiara where he rallied the residents to remain firm in their support for the Jubilee Party.

Addressing thousands of Jubilee supporters at Runyenjes, Karurumo and Manyatta trading centres, President Kenyatta affirmed his commitment to the continued delivery of development, lifting the lives of Kenyans across the country.

"That is why we are asking you to turn out in large numbers and vote to deliver a decisive victory to Jubilee that will ensure our efforts to increase connections to electricity, expansion of free maternity, construction of roads and other projects that have direct impact on your lives continue," President Kenyatta urged the Embu residents.

Deputy President Ruto cautioned voters to be wary of the National Super Alliance (Nasa) leaders, saying they are tainted because their campaigns are funded with money stolen from Kenyans.

He said the opposition has already literally mortgaged the country for entering into an alliance with corruption known kingpins.

The DP said the opposition had no moral authority to lecture Jubilee about corruption while its whole campaign outfit is funded with money stolen from Kenyans through Anglo Leasing and the Tokyo Embassy scandals.

"My message to our competitors is this: they should not give us lectures about corruption but should instead explain to Kenyans the deals they have with corruption cartels who are funding their campaigns," said the Deputy President said.

He said voters should ignore the "political conmen" whose agenda is to divide Kenyans in their quest to ascend to power.

"This is why it is now clear that the difference between Jubilee and our competitors is like day and night. When we commit ourselves to uplift the lives of Kenyans, they are looking for ways of attaining their selfish ends," he said.

The Deputy President said the opposition leadership has been hijacked by corruption cartels and cannot be trusted to lead the nation.

The President and his deputy wrapped up their intensive meet-the-people tour of the Jubilee-stronghold of Embu by addressing a massive public rally in Embu town.

The two leaders will tomorrow take the Jubilee re-election drive to Kitui County.