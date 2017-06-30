Uganda: KFM's Mulondo, NTV's Ochol Join UNAA Causes Festival in Vegas

KFM's D'Mighty breakfast host, Mr Brian Mulondo and NTV's senior reporter Maurice Ochol are the latest entrants for the Uganda Festival in Las Vegas.

The four day Festival set for August 31 to September 3 in USA's number one entertainment and business capital, Las Vegas at Aria Resort, will feature a host of media personalities, business experts and several artistes. It is organized by Ugandans in North America under their umbrella- UNAA Causes.

KFM's Malaika Nyanzi, Capital FM's Sophie Tatu and Diaspora based Nancy Muga also join the team as event hosts. Whereas, Mr Samson Baranga of Observer, Sheila Gashumba (NTV), Christine Kyomujuni alias Tinah Tesie of NTV Login extra will represent Ugandan media.

The festival has also acquired the services of veteran radio presenter Meddie Nsereko of CBS, David Kazoora currently in charge of Magic 1 HD TV, a conglomerate with Uganda Broadcasting Services (UBC). Also present are; Alexander Lugya of BBS TV, Fiona Kirabo of Vision Group as well as Zahara Totto of Spark TV.

Among the host of artistes include; David Lutalo, Sheebah Karungi, and Juliana Kanyomozi.

Others are; Geo Steady, Naava Grey, Minah Izah, and UK based Ugandan artiste Ang3lina.

The Uganda Festival has already partnered with the Miss Uganda franchise, a partnership that will see the beauty queen of the nation pronounced face of UNAA Causes. Miss Uganda fraternity will this year be represented by currently holder, Miss Leah Kagasa who will participate in a fundraiser fashion show alongside celebrated US based model, Amito Lagum Stacey.

The proceeds of the fundraiser will used to provide clean water to Ugandans back home.

The festival will begin with a business networking dinner on August 31 which will also double as the launch of the entrepreneurship club, a Diaspora club to pool resources for future investment in Uganda and US.

Entertainment will then follow for a constant three days; from BBQ picnics, to pool parties and nonstop performances from Ugandan artistes.