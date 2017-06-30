30 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Man Arrested Over Wife's Murder

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yahudu Kitunzi

Bududa — Residents of Bududa town council in Bududa District were on Thursday left in shock and grief after a 42-year-old man allegedly killed his wife with whom they had five children.

Paul Wakwabuli, a resident of Kihoye cell, Bududa Town council in Bududa District is accused of killing his wife following a misunderstanding.

The couple is said to have been married for about 15 years with their youngest child being only five years old.

Residents say Wakwabuli had been threatening to kill his wife for some time.

The Bududa DPC, Ms Esther Adeke confirmed the gruesome killing and identified the deceased as Deborah Nadudu, 30.

She said a panga stained with blood was recovered from the house.

"He [Suspect] slaughtered his wife and also cut her on the stomach. The body was discovered by her five year old daughter lying in the pool of blood behind their house," said Ms Adeke.

Ms Adeke told this reporter that preliminary findings of their investigation incriminate the husband who is detained at Bududa central police station as the prime suspect.

According to police, he will be arraigned in court to answer murder charges after investigations are complete.

The DPC attributed the increasing cases of domestic violence in the area to excessive drinking and drug abuse.

Mr Moses Masaba a resident told this reporter that he had learnt about the family misunderstandings and advised the couple to seek help from the village council and family members of both sides.

Last year, a man stormed Bududa hospital and killed his wife in the hospital ward.

The same year, another man hacked his two year old son after his wife divorced him.

Uganda

Bobi Wine Victory a True Reflection of People's Voice - Besigye

Former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) leader, Dr Kizza Besigye, has described the victory of Kyaddondo East MP-elect… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.