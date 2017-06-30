Uganda: Man Arrested Over Wife's Murder

Bududa — Residents of Bududa town council in Bududa District were on Thursday left in shock and grief after a 42-year-old man allegedly killed his wife with whom they had five children.

Paul Wakwabuli, a resident of Kihoye cell, Bududa Town council in Bududa District is accused of killing his wife following a misunderstanding.

The couple is said to have been married for about 15 years with their youngest child being only five years old.

Residents say Wakwabuli had been threatening to kill his wife for some time.

The Bududa DPC, Ms Esther Adeke confirmed the gruesome killing and identified the deceased as Deborah Nadudu, 30.

She said a panga stained with blood was recovered from the house.

"He [Suspect] slaughtered his wife and also cut her on the stomach. The body was discovered by her five year old daughter lying in the pool of blood behind their house," said Ms Adeke.

Ms Adeke told this reporter that preliminary findings of their investigation incriminate the husband who is detained at Bududa central police station as the prime suspect.

According to police, he will be arraigned in court to answer murder charges after investigations are complete.

The DPC attributed the increasing cases of domestic violence in the area to excessive drinking and drug abuse.

Mr Moses Masaba a resident told this reporter that he had learnt about the family misunderstandings and advised the couple to seek help from the village council and family members of both sides.

Last year, a man stormed Bududa hospital and killed his wife in the hospital ward.

The same year, another man hacked his two year old son after his wife divorced him.