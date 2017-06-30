Photo: Daily Maverick

Torture victims protest (file photo).

The Zimbabwe government, which has in the past drawn criticism for its high human rights violations, has been accused of being out of step because of its lack of enthusiasm in signing the United Nations' Convention Against Torture (CAT).

The complaint has made by Veritas, a legal and human rights advocacy group, as the world marked the International Day in Support of Torture Victims earlier this week.

Veritas said Zimbabwe was out of step with the rest of the world and Africa as it was only one of the four countries in Africa that had not signed nor ratified CAT.

The four countries are; Zimbabwe, Angola, Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic and Tanzania.

"As of 24 June 2017, 162 out of the 193 members of the UN have become State parties to CAT. Of the 55 African countries only four have neither signed nor ratified CAT. Of the 15 SADC countries, 12 are state parties, two - Zimbabwe and Tanzania have neither signed nor ratified CAT," Veritas said.

CAT is a UN convention, which required States to take effective measures to prevent torture and prohibits them from transporting or extraditing people to any country where there is reason to believe they will be tortured.

It was adopted by the General Assembly of the UN in 1984 and the Zimbabwe delegation was present.

"Once again, as in years past, Veritas uses this day to ask why Zimbabwe has not yet become a party of the UN Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment in order to fully realise our constitutional right to freedom from torture.

"It is difficult to understand why the government has not acceded to CAT. The government has much to gain from accession. It would demonstrate the government's willingness to implement the new Constitution and to abide by commitments previously given to the UN Human Rights Council and its own citizens," Veritas.

In Zimbabwe, state security forces have been accused for years of torturing opposition activists. Last year, political violence cases were reported to have dramatically increased when thousands of social movement activists took to the streets to demonstrate against President Robert Mugabe's continued to rule.

There are also fears that political violence and torture against perceived opposition supporters will soon be on the increase as the country gears for the 2018 elections.