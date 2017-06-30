Photo: The Herald

Roadblock (file photo).

The opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) has called for an inquiry into why the government has failed to reduce the number of roadblocks in the country as indicated by Home Affairs Minister, Ignatius Chombo and his deputy, Obedingwa Mguni.

In a statement, PDP spokesperson, Jacob Mafume, said there was need to inquire whether the two ZANU PF ministers deliberately misled Parliament or the police were disregarding policy interventions from the executive.

He said the non-implementation of Chombo's announcement, which was made in Parliament on June 19, exposed the discord in the ruling Zanu PF party, which he said had unfortunately become the State.

Chombo and his Deputy, Obedingwa Mguni told parliament recently that roadblocks would be reduced to just four per province in a week's time.

"If the executive is unable to make effective orders it simply means they have lost the capacity to run government, the only right step to take is to resign.

"A parliamentary inquiry must be initiated, to determine whether the two ZANU PF Ministers deliberately misled Parliament or the police are disregarding policy interventions from the executive," Mafume said.

Mafume said Chombo and Mguni had lied to the nation, adding that the two and even President Robert Mugabe were not in control and had no power to stop the roadblocks.

"It is clear that the two gentlemen are not in charge, the nation must stop calling them Honorable for they deserve what they are, 'horrible'.

"The People's Democratic Party is also concerned by the fact that even the President proves to be powerless as far as roadblocks are concerned," he said.

He said President Mugabe fell into the category of "powerless civilian authorities" who were bowing to pressure and making populist pronouncements, adding the party was concerned that the country now had many governments in one.

Mafume said the Ministers had taken Zimbabweans for a ride when they knew they wanted Zimbabwe to be a police state.

"Those who know ZANU PF treated this announcement with a pinch of salt, knowing that ZANU PF is full of pretenders who pretend to be angels during the day but collude with murderers during the night, who then dig the people they pretend to bring blessings six feet under," he said.

He said the PDP was aware that no kind of salvation would come from Zanu PF, saying expecting Zanu PF to solve the country's problems as like expecting a mosquito to treat malaria.

There has been an outcry from a cross section of Zimbabweans, including ordinary citizens, businesspeople and tourists over the excessive number of roadblocks, especially in Highways and urban areas.

Tourism and Hospitality Minister, Walter Mzembi, has since admitted the roadblocks were not good for the country's tourism and indicated he was engaging cabinet over the harassment of tourists at the roadblocks.

However, questions have been raised as to whether the government, for which the roadblocks have remained their major cash cow, raking in millions of dollars every month, would reduce the roadblocks, especially at a time it wants to raise money for the 2018 general elections.

According to Parliament's budget oversight office, was expecting to raise in excess of $60 million from traffic fines this year.