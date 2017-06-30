Tanzania: Fuel Prices to Decrease By Over 1 Per Cent Despite Increase in Excise Duty

Retail and wholesale prices for all petroleum products have decreased compared to prices that were published on 7th June 2017, Energy and Water regulatory Authority (EWURA) announces.

From tomorrow retail prices of petrol will decreased by Sh37 per litre (equivalent to 1.81 per cent), Diesel Sh14 per litre (equivalent to 0.73 per cent) and kerosene Sh19 per litre (equivalent to 1.03 per cent).

Similarly, compared to the last month publications, wholesale prices for Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene have also decreased by Sh37.21 per litre (equivalent to 1.92 per cent), Sh13.70 per litre (equivalent to 0.77 per cent) and Sh18.85 per litre (equivalent to 1.10 per cent) respectively.

In spite of an increase of Excise Duty for petroleum products by Sh40 per litre, which will take effect from tomorrow, local pump prices have decreased.

The decrease is largely attributed to a fall in world oil market prices and BPS premiums.

However, Ewura announced that retail and wholesale prices of Petrol and Diesel for Tanga Region will increase compared to prices that were published on 7th June 2017.

Retail prices for Petrol and Diesel will increase by Sh43 per litre (equivalent to 2.19 per cent) and Sh4 per litre (equivalent to 0.21 per cent), respectively.

Likewise, wholesale prices for Petrol and Diesel have increased by Sh43.07 litre (equivalent to 2.33%) and Sh3.81 per litre (equivalent to 0.22 per cent), respectively, Ewura announced.

The increases in local pump prices in Tanga are attributed to the increase in world oil market prices of the new consignment received through Tanga port compared to the prices of the last consignment that was received in April 2017.

As a result of not having new consignment of Kerosene received through Tanga port in June, Ewura advised petrol station operators to source the product from Dar es Salaam.

Due to that the price of Kerosene for Tanga region will be based on the cost of the product received through Dar es Salaam port and bridging cost to Tanga.