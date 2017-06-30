Zimbabwe: Olinda Chapel Hosts High Tea Event

Photo: Olinda Chapel

All is set for a High Tea event hosted by businesswoman and philanthropist, Olinda Chapel this weekend at Bicester Hotel, Golf and Spar in London, UK.

The event will be graced by top moguls who will share their business knowledge with the audience and will be hosted by radio and television personality Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa.

Afro-pop musicians Nyabulo Mayibongwe Nkomo affectionately Tytan and Adrian Tate are expected to serenade guests with their hit songs.

In an interview, Chapel said all is set for aa glitz and glamour affair.

"It will be an event of glitz and glamour with fashion statements and classic style tea deco.

"Hats and fascinators is the dress code as if you are going to the Royal Ascot. The theme is classy and elegant that's why we are also adopting the royal theme in the dress code and men are also welcome to the event," she said.

She said the event will pave way for a lot of projects lined up for her charity foundation.

"We've got lot of projects lined up for the girl child empowerment.

We are also going to make this event an annual occasion to fund the foundation's projects," she said.

Four speakers have been lined-up to empower and share their knowledge.

"The speakers include Torri Hammond who is the owner of BASHD (Bold and Sassy Hair Designs) in Charleston.

"Torri is considered as one of Charleston's most experienced stylists for her superior hairdressing skills, technical knowledge, creativity and deep commitment to providing first-class service to her elite list of clientele. Another speaker is Ivy Mango Chatora, a food blogger who happens to be the face behind Ivy's Kitchenette and A Taste of Zimbabwe which has taken Zimbabwean Food to greater heights.

"Over the years, Ivy has decoded and de-constructed the way.

"Zimbabwean traditional food is cooked and presented, giving it a more modern and contemporary style that is so unique and mind-blowing," she said.