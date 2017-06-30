Photo: The Citizen

A widow of Mwajuma Mustafa who was shot eight times in Rufuji killings.

Dar es Salaam/Dodoma — As MPs expressed concern over unending killings taking place in Kibiti, Mkuranga and Rufiji in Coast Region, Home Affairs Minister Mwigulu Nchemba urged the legislators to offer suggestions on how to stem the murders by collaborating with security organs instead of simply criticising the government.

Speaking when the Parliament was passing some resolutions, Mr Nchemba said two MPs from the Opposition used most of their time to criticise authorities over the brutal killings.

He warned MPs against discussing security issues in Parliament casually.

On Thursday, Arusha-Urban MP Godbless Lema and his Kibamba counterpart John Mnyika (both from Chadema) warned that the Kibiti, Mkuranga and Rufiji killings might spill over to other parts of the country "if authorities won't refrain from discrimination."

Mr Lema cautioned the government over what he termed discriminatory elements in the Parliament, warning that the trend might cause the killings to spill to other parts of the country.

Speaking in a separate occasion in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe also warned that statements by government leaders have been fuelling the killings because macho declarations on the killings tend to be followed by fresh killings, calling upon politicians to leave the issue to security organs.

"Being the Leader of the Official Opposition in Parliament, I'm told some CUF leaders have been arrested and tortured in connection to the killings. I would like to ask the government to free these people and use wisdom in finding solution to the killings," he said.

However, in his response, Mr Nchemba warned MPs to be careful when speaking on insecurity the Coast Region.

"When you tell us that what is happening in Kibiti will spread to other areas of the country, we try to connect the dots and question how you came to know that they will spread.

"If they think that the authorities aren't doing anything, they should ask the perpetrators how many were they when they started and how many are they now; I am sure Mr Lema might have seen some of them while he was in a custody in Arusha," said Mr Nchemba.

He wondered if Mr Lema could be of help in identifying some of the killers or the perpetrators of the killings.

"I would like to assure you that the government wouldn't allow insecurity to dominate in any part of the country," said Mr Nchemba.