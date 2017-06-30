Zimbabwe: Warriors Technical Team Lodges Protest

Rustenburg — The Zimbabwe technical team have filed an official complaint over poor match officiating in their Group B match against Madagascar played on Wednesday in the COSAFA Castle Cup currently underway in South Africa.

They have told the organisers of the competition that they will play their last Group B match against Seychelles under protest as they feel they were hard done by the match officials' ineptitude.

In a letter dated June 28, 2017 to the COSAFA organising committee, the Warriors technical team said they were denied two clear penalties in a space of two minutes by referee Joshua Bondo in the 0-0 draw against Madagascar on Wednesday.

They highlighted two specific incidents involving Raphael Manuvire and Ovidy Karuru and various contradictions between Bondo and his assistants.

"The Zimbabwe technical team would like to express its dismay and displeasure at the poor match officiating displayed by referee Joshua Bondo in our match against Madagascar at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Wednesday.

"The controversial match officiating displayed by Bondo denied Zimbabwe its much-needed victory as our legitimate penalty appeals were denied.

"In the 85th minute, our player Raphael Manuvire was hacked down in the penalty area and the referee waved play on. In the 87th minute, our captain Ovidy Karuru was sent flying by Madagascar goalkeeper Jean Dieu Donne Randrianasolo and again Bondo ruled otherwise and denied us a penalty.

"The referee was explicitly biased against our team and on many occasions, he seemed to contradict his assistants and communication breakdown was clear between him and his counterparts.

"In light of the above, we appeal to the responsible authorities to investigate this match as poor officiating spoils the beauty of the game."

Zimbabwe said they would play their last group game against Seychelles under protest.

"By copy of this letter, we are also advising the organisers of the tournament that we will play the next match against Seychelles under protest," the technical team said.

Zifa