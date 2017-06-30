30 June 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Nubuamis Hosts Fei World Jumping Challenge

Nubuamis Riding Club and Role Equestrian Centre this week offer top class showjumping with the first of three legs comprising the annual FEI World Jumping Challenge, a global competition ridden in 53 countries over the same course, which offers riders and horses international competition without having to leave their home country.

Once again, the growing pack of Namibian competitors seeking to measure their skills against the rest of the world, will be led by Michelle Künzle, who won the world finals of the challenge in 2008 and finished third overall two years ago.

She will be starting with two horses in Category A over 1,20/1,30m. This year though, she will be challenged by the likes of Nicole Becker on her small, but fast and nimble gelding Watani, and Namibia's teenage talents Nadine Flemming on Seeis Shelton and Svenja Späth on schoolmaster Metzger Drilling Bodenhausen Zambesi.

Category B over 1,10/1,20m will see nine competitors vying for top honours, while 14 riders have entered Category C over 1,00/1,10m.

This year the World Jumping Challenge competitions also serve as qualifiers for the 2018 African Youth Games and as preparation for the final qualifier for the 2018 World Youth Olympics in December this year.

Competitions start with the FEI warm-up early on Friday afternoon and end with the exciting Six-Bar event on Sunday morning. Apart from the World Jumping Challenge rounds, Saturday will also see events for riders of the 70,80 and 90cm classes.

