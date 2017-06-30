Namibia: Judge Nullifies Sexless Marriage

The marriage of a Chinese shop owner based in northern Namibia and one of his former employees is void because no sex ever took place between the husband and wife after their wedding, a judge has declared in a novel divorce case in the Oshakati High Court.

The judgement in which judge Maphios Cheda nullified the marriage of the shop owner and his Namibian wife is, according to several experienced divorce lawyers contacted yesterday, the first known Namibian court decision in which the fact that a married couple never sealed their matrimony with sexual intercourse has been used as a reason to have the marriage annulled.

In the case before him, judge Cheda found that although the marriage of the couple in question was properly solemnised and registered, the fact that it was never consummated meant the marriage could be declared void.

Although two lawyers who presented arguments to the court during the hearing of the matter agreed that sexual intercourse between the two partners in a marital relationship was not a requirement for the marriage to be valid in terms of Namibian law, judge Cheda found that consummation "is an integral and necessary ingredient of a marriage".

He stated: "In my view, herein lies the confirmation and solidification of a valid marriage."

Judge Cheda reasoned that it is from the consummation of a marriage that conjugal rights - simply said, the right of matrimonial partners to have a sexual relationship with each other - emanate.

With the withholding of conjugal rights recognised in Namibian law as a ground for divorce, it stood to reason that a failure to in the first place fulfil that right rendered a marriage a nullity, judge Cheda stated.

He made the remarks in a judgement, delivered at the end of last week, in which he concluded that the marriage of the shop owner and his supposed wife was a sham.

Judge Cheda recounted that it struck him as odd when he observed that the plaintiff in the matter, who is a Chinese citizen, could not speak English and also did not understand Oshiwambo, which is the first language of the woman he married in northern Namibia in October 2011.

The judge said from the plaintiff's difficulties in communicating in either English or Oshiwambo, it appeared to him that no meaningful communication was likely to take place between the plaintiff and his wife, and he then decided to order that the wife - the defendant in the case - should also appear in court to clarify the issues bothering him.

When she appeared in court, she related that she fell in love with the plaintiff while she was employed in his shop at Okahao. She said they got married in October 2011, but after that, her husband refused to sleep with her and chased her away from his house when she went there.

During the more than five years they have been married, they have never had sexual intercourse, she indicated.

She has in the meantime left her job in the plaintiff's shop and is now a student, the defendant also told the court.

From the conduct of the two parties, it was clear to him that it was only the defendant who had a serious intention of entering into a legal marriage, judge Cheda said.

"The same cannot be said of the plaintiff," he added. "His refusal to share his home and life, including introducing her to his family and above all refusing her conjugal rights, is proof that he was not genuine in entering into this supposed holy matrimony."

Having not been consummated, the marriage in question lacked completeness and could be declared void, judge Cheda also said.

The effect of such a declaration is that the two parties to the marriage would be returned to the position they were in before they were married. It would be as if their wedding never happened.

Judge Cheda ordered that the marriage contracted by the plaintiff and defendant is nullified, and that all benefits received by them as a result of the marriage are cancelled as being of no force or effect.

The plaintiff was represented by Ongwediva-based lawyer Frieda Kishi. While the defendant did not oppose the divorce action instituted against her, the court requested Wilmarie Horn, a legal practitioner at Oshakati, to present arguments on her behalf on the question whether a non-consummated marriage is valid or not.