With only two rounds remaining in the Rugby Premier League before the semifinalists will be determined, the battle will be on Saturday as some teams still try and make the play-offs.

Unam, who are still unbeaten, have built up an unassailable lead and top the log on 63 points. They are assured of finishing on top, while second placed Western Suburbs on 44 points are also assured of reaching the semifinals.

Walvis Bay (38 points) and Wanderers (37) are currently in the driving seat to take the final two knockout places, but fifth-placed Kudus on 29 points still have an outside chance of reaching the semifinals.

If Kudus win their final two league matches, preferably with bonus points, they still have a chance of edging Wanderers or Walvis Bay to a semifinal spot.

Kudus travel to Windhoek on Saturday to take on United, who have had a disappointing season. They currently trail well down the log in sixth position on 22 points and are definitely out of the running for a semifinal place.

In their first round match in Walvis Bay, Kudus won a tight encounter 31-25 and they will fancy their chances to win Saturday's match at Trustco United Park.

Both teams, however, have struggled in recent matches and will be desperate to get back to winning ways.

Kudus have lost their last two matches in a row, including a 43-13 home defeat to Suburbs last weekend, while United have lost their last three matches.

After starting the season as one of the form teams, Wanderers have had a alarming loss of form in recent matches and their passage to the knockout stages is not assured yet.

Their last victory came more than a month ago against United and since then they have lost to Walvis Bay, Unam and Reho Falcon and drawn to Suburbs.

Last weekend's 22-3 defeat to bottom-of-the-log Reho Falcon, who had lost all their matches till then, was the shock result of the league so far and indicated just how far the former powerhouses of Namibian rugby have fallen.

Saturday they have a chance to get back to winning ways and to secure a semifinal spot when they host Rehoboth at the Wanderers field in Pionierspark.

They comfortably beat Rehoboth 39-6 in their first round match in Rehoboth, but after the Falcons debacle they should not underestimate Rehoboth.

Regarding the Falcons defeat, Wanderers coach Charl du Toit said it was a bad day at the office.

"The match referee didn't turn up so in the end one of Falcons' supporters refereed the match. But we just played badly and don't want to use that as an excuse," he said.

Du Toit is, however, upbeat about Saturday's match, saying he expected them to return to winning ways.

"We have started getting some of our players back from the Welwitschias squad and eighthman Adriaan Booysen will definitely play this weekend, and hopefully centre Jandre du Toit as well," he said.

"We've really been hard hit by the non-availability of players this season and if we have our full strength side it will be a different ball game," he added.

Western Suburbs host the surprise team of the season, Walvis Bay, at Suburbs Park on Saturday afternoon.

In their first round match at the coast, Walvis Bay edged Suburbs 43-38 and Suburbs' technical director Walter Donn is expecting another tough encounter.

"They beat us in the first round, so we are expecting another tough match. They mostly use their forwards as an attacking platform and are strong in the scrums, so we expect more of that, but hopefully we can beat them this time," he said.

"We will stick to our game plan and strike a balance between using our forwards and our backs as attacking options," he added.

Meanwhile, there seems no stopping the Unam juggernaut as they hurtle along towards their third league title in a row. They host bottom of the log Reho Falcon at the Unam field on Saturday afternoon, and despite Falcons' heroics against Wanderers last weekend, not even their diehard supporters will be backing them to beat Unam.