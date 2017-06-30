Uganda: Oliver Mtukudzi Set to Light Up the Lock Down Concert

Zimbabwean musician, Oliver 'Tuku' Mtukudzi, is set to be the headline artiste at the first-ever Lock Down concert this evening at Imperial Royale hotel.

Various artistes from the region will showcase their talents. Among others will be Zambia's Pompi and Kanji from Kenya.

Comedians Anne Kansiime and Pablo will provide the comical relief, while Naava Grey will be presenting with her vocals.

The concert kicks off at 6pm, with tickets going for Shs 75,000 at the gate, and Shs 50,000 for the early birds.