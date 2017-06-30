Uganda: Chameleone Promises Fireworks At Lugogo

Since taking part in the Tubonga Naawe anthem, a campaign song that was used to canvass votes for President Yoweri Museveni in last year's elections, many artistes have somewhat failed to pick themselves up thanks to a boycott that followed.

This saw many planned shows called off and others flopping altogether; notably, Chameleone announced he wasn't going to have his annual concerts.

Though it was widely perceived that he only wanted to have a break, many have insisted the shows were only called off because he had nothing to offer to the public.

This year, the artiste came out and announced a date in May for his concert, before changing it to June 30. Nonetheless, nothing has changed much. Chameleone has no new music to write home about, and the last we have seen him in the media was a crisis management ploy disputing a divorce saga.

Last week, in a press conference at Uganda Breweries in Luzira, Chameleone assured Ugandans that not reigning on the air waves doesn't necessarily mean he is done and out.

"People want to concentrate on new music when the old music is still gold, and they continue to dance to it," he said, adding that the Hit-After-Hit concert is meant to celebrate his career, his new and old songs. The concert is set for today at the Lugogo cricket oval.

Chameleone's career spans over twenty years which also include a stint in Nairobi in which he teamed up with Bebe Cool at Ogopa DJs.

It was the stint in Nairobi that saw him break through with Mama Mia, a song that changed the way many Ugandans viewed the local sound.

This journey would see him control the local music industry with songs like Nekolera Mmali, Dorotia, Njo Karibu, Mambo Bado and Bomboclat, among others. Born Joseph Mayanja, Chameleone said there are many things that deserve to be celebrated at his concert.

"This concert is a sign to local artistes that we can do it; that we can be better than these guys that are encroaching on our market," he said, referring to Nigerian artistes.