Angola: Economy Performance in 2015 Lower Than Expected

Luanda — The economic and financial crisis that began in 2014 in Angola influenced the pace of GDP growth in 2015, marked by a 1.8% deceleration compared to the initially prediction, which was set at 3%.

This analysis is part of the report opinion of the committees of Economy and Finance, and Constitutional and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly, presented Thursday in the scope of discussion and approval by the MPs of the State General Account for the year 2015.

According to Ruth Mendes, who presented the document, the non-oil sector was the most affected, from 8.2% in 2014 to 1.5% in 2015.

At the end of 2015, the oil sector surpassed the negative growth observed in 2014, when presenting the result of 6.5%, against 2.6%.

She added that in the year 2015 the rate of inflation increased to 14.3 percent, against 7.5 percent in 2014, above the predicted rate for the period of 9 percent and outside the range established in the National Development Plan 2013 / 2017.

In the period under review, the current revenues were 97% and 66.67%, with oil revenues contributing 29.27% and other tax revenues contributing 37.40%, demonstrating the vitality that this Sector is recording despite the contraction of the economy.

In revenue by provinces, the MP said that Luanda has the largest share of total revenue, performing above average compared to other provinces.

The 8th ordinary plenary session of the 5th Legislative Session of the III Legislature of the National Assembly was chaired by Speaker of the National Assembly, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.