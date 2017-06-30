Luanda — The Angolan communities must participate in fighting, controlling and preventing diseases, and everything goes to improve the education of every citizen, defended Wednesday, the director of the Center for Global Health Centers for Control and Prevention of Diseases (CDC), Rebecca Martins.

The official, who was speaking in a press conference, through telephone from Kigali (Rwanda), discussed the importance of the first African Health Forum of the World Health Organization (WHO).

It also aimed to analyze the role of the new African centers for health control and prevention and the commitment of the global health center, finalizing the strengthening of the global health agenda across the continent.

According to the source, the Angolan population must work together with the government, to combat the emerging of certain disease outbreaks.

Rebecca Martins congratulated Angola for the rapid intervention and fight against the yellow fever epidemic, protecting the populations of this disastrous disease.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is an agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, adjacent to the Emory University campus, in eastern part Atlanta city.