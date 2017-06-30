28 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Must Participate in Fight and Prevention of Disease

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan communities must participate in fighting, controlling and preventing diseases, and everything goes to improve the education of every citizen, defended Wednesday, the director of the Center for Global Health Centers for Control and Prevention of Diseases (CDC), Rebecca Martins.

The official, who was speaking in a press conference, through telephone from Kigali (Rwanda), discussed the importance of the first African Health Forum of the World Health Organization (WHO).

It also aimed to analyze the role of the new African centers for health control and prevention and the commitment of the global health center, finalizing the strengthening of the global health agenda across the continent.

According to the source, the Angolan population must work together with the government, to combat the emerging of certain disease outbreaks.

Rebecca Martins congratulated Angola for the rapid intervention and fight against the yellow fever epidemic, protecting the populations of this disastrous disease.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is an agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, adjacent to the Emory University campus, in eastern part Atlanta city.

Angola

Cambambe Power Benefits Eight Million Consumers

Eight million consumers will benefit from electricity, as a result of the start-up (Thursday) of the plant II of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.