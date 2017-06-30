30 June 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Ugandan Designers to Showcase in the U.S.

By Samson Baranga

Two seasoned Ugandan fashion designers - Anita Beryl of Beryl Qouture and Claire Kigozi of Claire's Designs - are set to showcase at the 10th edition of the Baltimore fashion week.

Organised by the Fashion Umbrella Foundation, the event is slated for August 13 to 16.

It is one of the fundraiser events whose proceeds go towards the foundation's activities that are geared towards championing underserved youths by providing social, educational and mentoring opportunities for a bright future.

Aside from the runway showcases slated for August 11 to 13, there will also be other events. They include the anniversary party and a fundraiser dubbed: 'Bowling for Education.'

Beryl will showcase her collection on the opening night, whereas Kigozi will be one of the designers closing the show on Sunday evening.

All showcases begin at 8:10pm. There will also be showcases by David President, Courtney Jackson and Footage Society, among others.

The past nine events attracted over 15,500 guests. This edition, however, is expected to be bigger and better because production has moved to a bigger venue - the Columbus center.

Emmanuel Bagwana of Eguana Kampala has showcased at Baltimore fashion week twice. In fact, the designer describes it as a very organized and great networking opportunity for any fashion designer.

