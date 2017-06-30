Cambambe — The Vice-president of the Republic, Manuel Domingos Vicente, delivered on Thursday household appliances and agricultural tools to traditional authorities and members of civil society, as part of the inauguration of the second power station of the Cambambe Hydroelectric Plant, northern Cuanza province.

Manuel Domingos Vicente, who was accompanied by the provincial governor, José Maria Ferraz dos Santos, and aides of the Head of the Executive Power, delivered fridges, freezers, sound equipment, hoes and machetes to 30 traditional authorities and other members of civil society.

António Lourenço, from the village of Kimgimbe, Massangano, rejoiced at the gesture of the Vice-president, to whom the household appliances and agricultural implements came at the right time.

The same opinion was shared by Chieftain José Manuel Pereira, from the village of Cassua, commune of Dange Ya Menha, noting that he has never received items of this kind. "I am very grateful for these appliances I received."

The Vice-president later visited the ruins of the Fortress of Cambambe and those of the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary, considered historical-cultural heritage.

The official inaugurated the second power station of the Cambambe Hydroelectric Plant (AHC), under the Modernization and Expansion Programme of the refered dam.

The dam increased its production capacity from 260 to 960 megawatts, with the start-up of the second plant with four generator groups.

The project, estimated at about two billion US dollars, involved the engagement of ten thousand workers, of whom 80 percent were nationals.