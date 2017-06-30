Uganda: Baby Driver Will Make You Love High-Speed Cars

This crime comedy introduces us to Baby (Ansel Elgort), an escape driver for bank robbers. He is forced to either work for them or have his girlfriend killed.

He is given a driving mission. If he succeeds, he would walk away from this crime life. He will have to do all in his power to protect the woman he loves and evade police arrest.

The driving stunts in this flick will definitely make your day. So, go watch it in cinemas around town.

Baby Driver is a 2017 action film starring Ansel Elgort (The Divergent Series, The Fault in Our Stars), Kevin Spacey (House of Cards), Lily James (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies), Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead, Sicario, The Accountant), Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Law Abiding Citizen, White House Down).

Baby Driver is written and directed by Edgar Wright who wrote The Adventures of Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn and Ant-Man.