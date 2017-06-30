Cambambe — Eight million consumers will benefit from electricity, as a result of the start-up (Thursday) of the plant II of the Cambembe Hydroelectric Plant (AHC), with a capacity to produce 700 megawatts.

The 700 megawatts now available at Cambambe dam II will be added to the 260 megawatts of the plant I with four generator groups of 65 megawatts each.

According to the Minister of Energy and Water, João Baptista Borges, who spoke at the inauguration ceremony of Plant II, as part of rehabilitation, modernization and expansion project of Cambambe dam, more than 10.000 jobs, 80 percent of which for nationals, were created during the execution of the work.

To him, the expansion and modernization project of the plant I, the construction of plant II and the dam increase, an investment valued at two billion US dollars, will provide clean and renewable energy.

He pointed out that in order to boost electricity supply in several regions of the country, a modern substation was built to leverage power generation to the province of Luanda and all regions of the northern region of Angola, and the interconnection with the Gabela municipality (Cuanza Sul) is underway, which will allow energy to reach Benguela in the near future.

With the inauguration of the second Power station, Cambambe Dam raises its installed capacity to 960 Megawatts, which enable it to provide power to at least eight million inhabitants of the provinces of Luanda, Malanje, Uige, Zaire, Bengo and Cuanza Norte.