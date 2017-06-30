29 June 2017

Angolan Swimmers Debut in World Cup

Luanda — The swimmers Mário Ervedosa and Daniel Francisco, both from 1º de Agosto, will be the newcomers to the national team that will contest the 50-meter pool swimming world championship from 23 to 30 July in Budapest city, Hungary.

Ervedosa with the minimum A in the 50 meters with record of 29s and 34s and Daniel Francisco with minimum B in the 50 moth (25s.89c).

The experienced Pedro Pinotes who got qualified for the World Cup after exceeding the minimum A of FAN (2: 04.20) joined the national team marking 200m butterfly with the mark of 2: 03.40, in a Portuguese competition.

