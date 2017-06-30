Angola: Military Defense Attachés of Botswana and Turkey Accredited

Luanda — Colonel Boiteko Peter Maselesele from Republic of Botswana and captain of Sea and War Mustafa Temur of the Armed Forces of Turkey were accredited Thursday in Luanda, as military attachés of their Embassies in Angola.

In separate ceremonies held at the headquarters of the Angolan Army Command, Gaspar Santos Rufino, State Secretary for Defense Policy, sworn in two new attachés.

The Cabinet official stressed that there was an effort by the Angolan authorities to reinforce Cooperation with these two countries.

Colonel Boiteko Peter, was born in 1963, joined the Armed Forces of Botswana in 1988 and went for several military drills with reference to the course of Command and Staff, management in integrated peace mission, investigation and company commander -Installation of strength training.

The Colonel has held several roles like Commander Officer and the General Staff of training operations, administrative officer of the General Staff and commanding officer of the Military Police.

The officer said that the protocol procedure carried out here testifies the long friendship ties between Angola and Botswana both at military level and in other areas.

On the other hand, the Captain of Sea and war, Mustafa Temur, born in 1975, entered the military university of his country in 1989, having graduated from the naval superior school and naval academy of Turkey as a naval guard.

He held several roles in his country include those of communication and electricity officer, assistant engineer of navigation, operations and weapons officer.

Similarly, the Turkish attaché in brief statements considered it a privilege to work in Angola and expressed the intention to work with the local military authorities to promote the reinforcement of cooperation between the armed forces of both countries.