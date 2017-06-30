Nigeria: NCAA Warns Telecoms Operators, Others Over High Structures

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has warned all operators of telecoms operators, owners of landing facilities and general public over mounting of high structures without the right approval.

The apex regulatory body of air travel in the country said all stakeholders must obtain Aviation Height Clearance (AHC), Permits and Licences before erecting high rise structures.

Spokesman of the NCAA, Sam Adurogboye, said these permits known as Aviation Height Clearance and Licences are to be obtained before the construction of Tower, Telecommunication Masts, High Rise Buildings/ Structures and Landing facilities.

The landing facilities, he said, include construction of Helipad/Helideck for civil use and Heliports. The authority urged stakeholders to take note of the directive, saying violation of the safety measures would be viewed very seriously.

Adurogboye said the directive was in line with the Civil Aviation Act 2006 Part IX (30) (L) which empowers the authority to prohibit, regulate and remove any structure which, by virtue of its height or position, is considered to endanger the safety of aircraft operations.

"In addition, the Civil Aviation Act 2006 Part IX (30) (K) stipulates that the authority will grant and certify licences for the construction of Helipads, Helidecks, and Heliports.

"It is therefore an exercise in illegality to operate into a heliport (surface level, elevated or helideck) without the approval of the NCAA."

On the other hand, for those who want to renew their heliport certificate, he added, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) Part 12.10.6 highlights that Heliports operators are required to commence the process of renewal of Heliport Certificate not less than 90 days to the date of expiration of the certificate.

"The regulatory authority is compelled to issue this warning as part of our oversight responsibilities which is principally safety and security of flight operations in and out of Nigerian airspace.

"The NCAA will, therefore, view very seriously and run the rule over any violation of these safety measures. All stakeholders should be guided," Adurogboye said.