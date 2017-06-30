Luanda — The 38th national senior men's handball championships taking place in the main Cidadela sport arena running from 10 to 21 July will be drawn on Saturday at 10 am at the premises of Luanda Antena Comercial.

The competition named LAC Trophy 25 years, the competition will be played in the all-round all-round system, with the top four qualifying for the semi-finals.

The teams of 1º de Agosto (title holder), Petro de Luanda, Athletic Sport Aviação (ASA), Progresso do Sambizanga, Marinha de Guerra and, Electro do Lobito and Casa do Pessoal will participate in the event.