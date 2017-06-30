Luanda — Angolan students who choose to graduate and conduct scientific research will already be able to apply for internal scholarships, similar to what happens with graduates.

This openness results from the favorable assessment made on Wednesday by the Cabinet Council of the draft presidential decree amending the regulation of internal scholarships.

However, the Interim Minister of Higher Education, António Miguel André, told the press at the end of the session that one of the objectives of this legal tool is to allow university lectures to have the opportunity to graduate or to opt for scientific research.

The draft Presidential Decree on the regulation of internal scholarships will come into force after being published in the State Gazette.

Chaired by the President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos, the Cabinet Council analyzed, among other documents, the draft presidential decree approving the national policy on special education.