Kenya: Doctors and Cleopa Mailu Ink CBA

Photo: Capital FM

Doctors' Union and government representatives signing the CBA deal.

The government has inked the doctors Collective Bargaining Agreement at last.

Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu and Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) chiefs signed the document on Friday morning.

SALARY

The move effectively puts an end to the protracted dispute that led to a 100-day strike early this year.

The agreement provides for salary increase as well as address the doctors' working conditions, internship, training and other labour relations.

Mr Mailu and his Principal Secretary Julius Korir approved the document on behalf of the national government while KMPDU Secretary-General Ouma Oluga and Chairman Samuel Oroko did it for doctors.

The signatures were appended after the Salaries and Remuneration Commission approved the deal.

However, the Council of Governors, the employer of a majority of the health workers in counties, is yet to put pen to paper.

Dr Oluga said they were ready to sign the document as soon as governors are ready.