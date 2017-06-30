Angola: Ruling Party to Invest in Agriculture

Cacula — In the event of winning the forthcoming 23 August election, the ruling MPLA party will invest in agriculture and training of personnel for the sector as a contribution to the diversification of the national economy.

This was said Saturday in the locality of Tchituto, southern Huíla province, by the ruling MPLA party's first provincial secretary, João Marcelino Tyipinge.

The politician was addressing a public rally for the presentation of the party's electoral manifesto to militants, friends and sympathisers.

He said investments in agriculture would create more jobs and help fight poverty in the country.

According to him, MPLA's governing programme includes relevant measures to improve the people's living standards.