Luanda — The Angolan under19 men's basketball team left on Wednesday for Egypt, where they will participate in the World Championship, to take place from 1 to 9 July in that country.

The delegation, headed by the vice-president of the Angolan Basketball Federation (FAB), Honorato Troso, includes, besides the 12 players, the head coach Raul Duarte, the assistant coaches Joaquim Pinto and José Pontes, the doctor, the physiotherapist and the sectionist / statistician.

The list of players includes Sílvio de Sousa, Childe Dundão, Cristiano Xavier, Milton Valente, Celton Miguel, Tárcio Domingos, Geraldo Santos, Eric Amândio, Jonathan Ndjungu, Rifen Miguel, Levy Miguel and Melvyn da Silva.

Speaking to ANGOP at Luanda's "4 de Fevereiro" International Airport, coach Raul Duarte said that the objective of this squad is to improve the standing achieved by Angola in their last participation in a World Championship (14th place).

Angola are integrated in group D, together with Iran, Italy and the United States of America, the latter being the defending champions.