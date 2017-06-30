Angola: Minister Reaffirms Continuity of Supporting Former Combatants

Luanda — The work of the Angolan state concerning the improvement of the social conditions of the former combatants and motherland veterans will continue, regardless the results of the next general election, set for August 23, 2017.

This was said to the press on Tuesday in Luanda by minister of Former Combatants and Motherland Veterans, Cândido Van-Dúnem, after paying a field visit to the housing projects of the consortium "Comandante Loy" in Viana and Icolo e Bengo.

The official stressed that the government coming from the next election will continue giving dignity to these citizens.

He also mentioned the fact that some of these projects include an agricultural component so that former combatants can find other ways to improve their living conditions.

The consortium is represented throughout the country and through the "Kussanguluka" project, which consists of the construction of social and middle income residences in the provinces of Luanda, Bié, Malanje, Benguela and Uíge.

The Kussanguluka project was created in 1997 by the late Pedro de Castro Van-Dúnem "Loy" and Domingos Francisco Barros, with the aim of contributing to the sustainability of former combatants, motherland veterans and widows of war in the country.