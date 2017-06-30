Angola: Ruling Party to Invest in Exact Sciences for Development

Uíge — The ruling MPLA party will pay a particular attention to education, chiefly to the teaching of mathematics and other exact sciences, should it win the forthcoming 23 August election.

This was said Saturday in northern Uíge province by the ruling MPLA party presidential candidate, João Lourenço, during a public rally meant for his presentation to the party's local militants, friends and sympathisers.

Speaking at the provincial capital city's "Praça da Indepêndencia", João Lourenço said without exact sciences there will be no engineers, architects or other specialist needed to boost the country's social and economic development.

He said that unfortunately, most students avoid mathematics that is crucial to the transformation of societies.

The politician stated that should his party win the 2017 election, it would valorise more the human capital, adding that the secret of development rests with training of people.

João Lourenço stated as well that training of people would bring to an end the dependence on expatriate personnel who lack patriotism that is as much important as scientific knowledge.

Contrary to expatriates, he added, nationals feel patriotism and the need to move forward, working with devotion and heart towards the development and progress of the country.

He stated that although the various MPLA governments invested much in training personnel locally and abroad, there is still a shortage of qualified manpower to secure the development of Angola.

The ruling MPLA party presidential candidate spoke of the need of qualified personnel in all municipalities of the country, which he considered a huge challenge involving everyone.

So far, João Lourenço has been presented to party militants and friends in the provinces of Luanda (Cazenga and Viana), Cabinda, Cuando Cubango, Huambo, Zaire, Huíla, Namibe, Bié, Moxico, Cunene, Lunda Sul, Malanje, Cuanza Norte, Cuanza Sul, Bengo and Uíge. Benguela and Lunda Norte will follow.