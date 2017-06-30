Namibia: Corporate Volleyball Takes Shape in Oshakati

Oshakati — Oshakati Independence Stadium will be a hive of activity tomorrow morning when local companies grill each other for top honours in the eagerly awaited Volleyball for All Tourney, held under the auspices of the Far Northern Volleyball Association (NVA), the event proudly spnsored by FNB Namibia Northern Branch.

FNB Namibia has committed N$20, 000 for the one-day tourney that has attracted a record number of 18 companies from Oshakati and adjacent towns.

Chairman of the NVA Mwita Sikopo expressed his gratitude towards the sponsors during the unveiling of the tourney at Ongwediva earlier this week.

In group A, Indongo Toyota A take on Northern Media Team in what promises to be a baptism of fire before for the newcomers before Oshana Regional Council confront DAPP in the same group.

Oshakati Teachers, Bank of Namibia, Ondangwa Town Council and Old Mutual are to contest Pool B in what many describe as the group of death.

Group C sees Pupkewitz Toyota, FNB Ongwediva, Indongo Toyota B , FNB Far North and Oshakati FNB locking horns.

In group D, fiancial institutions led by Outapi FNB, Nedbank and Ondangwa FNB branches team up with Trustco and Pupkewitz Nissan to complete the line-up, with the top two top teams from each group proceeding to the quarterfinals.

Sikopo highlighted the formation of the envisaged Corporate Volleyball League slated for next year that will see local companies compete against each other on a monthly basis with the overall winner and runner-up to join teams from Windhoek to compete in the elite league.

Matches start tomorrow morning at 08h00 and Sikopo urged teams to be punctual as failure to adhere to the request could result in the teams forfeiting points if they arrive even 5 minutes late.