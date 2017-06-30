South Africa: Water and Sanitation Encourages Youth to Actively Participate in Water Sector

press release

Youth encouraged to actively participate in the water sector as Youth Indaba kicks off

Young people have been encouraged to actively participate in the economic development of the country by playing a big role in the water sector.

This overarching message was echoed by most speakers at the Youth Indaba, organised by the Department of Water and Sanitation that was held in Benoni, Ekurhuleni today, 28 June 2017.

The Indaba, held under the theme "Youth Moving South Africa Forward", was officiated over by Deputy Minister of the Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

Giving her keynote address, Ms Ndabeni-Abrahams said young people should not sit on the side; instead they should be active citizens so that the government policy is influenced to meet the needs of young people.

"The reality is that government cannot employ everyone therefore youth need to strive to be employers particularly in the fields where there is a skills deficit", added Ms Ndabeni-Abrahams.

The Youth Indaba is held with the intention to facilitate conversations with the youth on the achievements and progress made on the DWS Youth Development Strategy, facilitate the development of a youth development roadmap as well as come up with solutions to meet the challenges that face the youth.

The Indaba comes at a crucial time where youth unemployment according to Statistics South Africa was at 50.9% in the first quarter of the year.

The Indaba will take place over the next three days and the issues of Skills Development, Entrepreneurship and Job Creation will form part of the discussions.

It therefore becomes vital to see how the youth can enter and contribute towards a South African water industry that challenges traditional business models, as this will allow the country to unlock a number of multiplier effects for socio-economic development.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation