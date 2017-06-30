interview

In Part V of the series, Jerome Kule Bitswande talks to Jack Wamai Wamanga, a career diplomat-turned politician, whose career took him to Scandinavia and China before returning home to become a member of parliament.

His diplomatic career elevated him to meet the Pope and also exposed him to Ugandans in Chinese jails.My name is Jack Wamanga Wamai, the Member of Parliament representing Mbale Municipality in the 10th Parliament. I am also a retired diplomat, having worked in Uganda's Foreign Service for 25 years.

I went to Bumilisa and Makuyu primary schools in Sironko district. I studied secondary school at Masaba SS and Kololo SS before I went to Moscow State University for my university preparatory course.

Thereafter, I went to Kiev State University in Ukraine where I pursued a bachelor's and master's degree in International Relations. After graduating in 1977, I went to the University of Stockholm where I did a one-year course in Scandinavian studies.

WORK EXPERIENCE

After finishing my Scandinavian studies, I got a job with the government of Sweden where I worked for close to four years. I came back to Uganda in 1981 and joined the ministry of Foreign Affairs.

So, I worked in the protocol department. Well, I worked in several departments, but the training ground was protocol department, where I worked for five years. And that was the lowest rank because it is Foreign Service officer Grade Six which, in other words, is equivalent to assistant secretary.

Ideally, that should be the norm; whoever joins Foreign Service should start from Grade Six so that they grow through the ranks to Grade One, which is the level of the ambassador. Unfortunately, that is not happening these days.

I had just been posted to the Nordic countries at the time the NRM came to power. I was a civil servant; so, I was not affected much by the political changes in the country. I was in Denmark and I continued doing my job until Ambassador Edith Grace Ssempala, who was politically appointed, came and I deputized her.

ACHIEVEMENTS

I ushered her in and trained her because I had been in the chair. We worked together for a number of years and I am happy to say we were successful. You can see most of the Scandinavian countries have built embassies here; that speaks volumes about the relationship that Edith and I built between these countries and Uganda.

By 1986, Uganda did not have friends because Idi Amin had been the face of the country and Milton Obote did not do much in rescuing the situation. So, we worked hard to build the image of this country. Of course the most important job of a foreign mission is to improve the image of their country.

And if you check, the number of missions from the Nordic countries that are built here; that is testimony enough of how much we achieved for Uganda.

Actually, even the rest of the other European countries saw Scandinavians coming here a lot and they also followed suit. So, it is not far-fetched to say that we built the relationship between Uganda and European countries.

I signed the first agreement with the Danish government which donated medicines to us in what was called the essential drugs programme in 1987. They also came and built for us the first medical stores in Entebbe.

In 1986, High court did not have stationery until the Scandinavians came in to help us and, surely, they did a good job. When Joyce Mpanga [then a cabinet minister] visited us in Denmark, we introduced her to Danida which helped her in setting up Fida-Uganda, and you know what this organization has done in fighting for human rights.

SERVING IN ITALY

I served in Italy from 1994 to 1998. I had some good experience with the Italians and despite the fact that the ambassador to Italy is not an official ambassador to the Vatican, most of the work for people who were going to Vatican used to be done by us.

The Vatican, being the seat of the Catholic Church, used to receive many Ugandans going there and yet the ambassador to Vatican was also the ambassador to Germany. So, he lived in Bourne, Germany. For us, in Italy, we were closer - we did most of the donkey work because many Ugandans passed through our mission.

What I also remember in Italy is that I escorted Emmanuel Cardinal Wamala to Vatican when he was being proclaimed Cardinal by Pope John Paul II. After four years, I was called back to Uganda. I am one person who was in and out of the country serving this nation. I would spend four years here, and another four years somewhere else.

TRANSFER TO CHINA

I was in China from 2002 to 2006. I brought so many investors here because I was in charge of trade and investment. I marketed Uganda in China for I preached about investment opportunities here and you can see how many Chinese investments that we have now.

My only disappointment here is that the influx of the Chinese has tremendously increased, and we are having very many of them doing a lot of petty trade. Some traders have even complained that there are some Chinese who are even hawking, but that is our weakness. That is the problem with this government; it relaxed the visa regime for people who want to settle in Uganda. So, people fly in here and pay $100 or $50 and they access visas.

When I was in China, we did a lot of scrutiny for anybody who wanted to come to this country. In Beijing, the mission would really sort out who did and did not qualify to come and settle; we would ask questions like: Why do you want to go to Uganda?

What business do you want to go and do there? And we would even go an extra mile to find out how much money whoever wanted to come and do business here has. If, after our due diligence, we considered that your capital is insufficient, we would not allow you to access our visa. There are very many people that we denied visas.

But when the ministry of Internal Affairs said visas can be accessed here at Entebbe, we started having every one come and that is why you see them doing even petty trade but, surely, that is our weakness. And you know the Chinese are very hardworking people; so, where there is every single opportunity for them to work, they will definitely grab it.

However, I really want to credit them for their good character. The Chinese are really very humble and simple people; unlike many other nations, the Chinese are not arrogant.

DRUGS IN CHINA?

During my stay in China, I also met many Ugandans who were involved in drug trade. But, surely, what I learnt is that many of our boys and girls were just victims. They were being used by Pakistanis, Liberians, etc.

They would just be used as transit or delivery boys and girls. "We want you to help us drop this bag there," and they would fall into the trap. By the way, China is one of those countries with tough and stringent laws on drugs and once you are convicted, it is death.

But as a mission, we always tried to engage the Chinese government to see if these people could be repatriated to Uganda so that they can serve their sentences here; but like I have mentioned, laws are very tough in China and systems work with little influence peddling.

CHALLENGES IN MISSIONS

We were really faced with inadequate funds. For example, China has over 16 provinces and you would be expected to go to all of them preaching the 'good news' about Uganda. So, it would be very little money sent to the missions to do government work.

You would go to tourism exhibitions and you would like to portray Uganda as a very good tourism destination; yet you would not have money to pay for a stall. At some point, I used personal funds to do government work.

A meeting for ambassadors would be scheduled and, of course, you would be expected to attend; but sometimes the mission would not have any monies.

So, I would end up using my own resources for tickets, transport, etc. Or maybe you host a guest at the embassy and the mission does not have any money but, still, as a mission, you make sure your guest feels at home and that definitely meant that you would dig into your pockets.

The next thing is low pay and low allowances; our officers earn very little money to the extent that they would not afford to cater for their families in the countries in which they would have been appointed. It was literally impossible for a Foreign Service officer to pay fees for their children in international schools.

So, somehow, most of the Foreign Service officers, especially males, would leave their families in Uganda and that posed a lot of threats - there is no way an officer can be comfortable if he does not stay with his/her family.

So, eventually, due to long distance relationships, there would be some family break-ups; others would contract HIV/Aids, among very many other issues. I was particularly disappointed that government could not pay fees for my children. What I did was to source for money from my small businesses here in

Uganda to pay fees for my children. I paid fees for my children in Italy and China and it was really very expensive. And by the way, the rest of the countries such as Kenya and Rwanda pay fees up to university for children of their Foreign Service officers; incidentally, Uganda talks big and yet we do little.

The other challenge we were faced with is lack of infrastructure. You see, we continue to rent offices and residences in the different countries. Rent keeps going high in most of the countries. Sometimes the money for rent is not enough; so, you might end up in not-so-good houses.

I have consistently told this government that they must own properties abroad so that we do not rent because it is very expensive to rent premises in many countries. I don't know what is wrong with this country. Rwanda, Kenya and Tanzania have permanent premises and yet for us we don't have.

Even the few we had, for example we had a building constructed, I think by Idi Amin, called Uganda House opposite UN offices in New York, and we could not maintain it. At some point, the lifts of that six-storey building were not working and the tenants who were renting it started deserting.

APPOINTMENT OF AMBASSADORS

I believe that the president should be left with his prerogative to appoint ambassadors. But I still believe he should not only appoint politicians; he needs to appoint some career diplomats as well. Unfortunately, right now, we only have two career diplomats and the rest are political appointees.

That is my quarrel with this government; that people who have studied diplomacy, grown up in rank and gained experience in Foreign Service are never appointed ambassadors. That is wrong; to make matters worse, when even consulars, first secretaries, and second secretaries are also politically-appointed.

So, the ministry has lost its essence because it has become a dumping place where political failures are posted. If you follow me well, this is an argument that I have constantly advanced even on the floor of parliament.

I also think that it is wrong for anybody to suggest that ambassadors should be advertised jobs by public service; I don't think anybody should be picked from the streets and appointed ambassador.

The very reason we have a lot of mess in the Foreign Service today is that we pick people who have no experience in diplomacy to head our missions. In some other missions, you find ambassadors who don't know what to do; so, the work is done by the career diplomats who are of junior rank and that is wrong.

You have somebody who does not even know how to eat, dress, talk, present papers and issues; somebody who does not understand anything related to international immunity, etc; all these are issues that can embarrass your country.

I have also heard some people argue that some career diplomats don't have the competencies to work as ambassadors. I think that is not correct. Like I said earlier, joining the ministry of Foreign Service is not something easy, these days you need a masters' degree or at least a first class degree in international relations.

For example, at a time when I joined, we were 30 candidates and only one was selected; I had gotten a first class masters' degree in international relations. So, surely, the argument that a career diplomat can be incompetent is misplaced.

COMPARATIVE ADVANTAGE

Uganda is a beautiful country with a lot of tourism destinations. What we should do is to promote tourism here - build more hotels and improve roads to national parks, and then we would bring a lot of people here.

The other thing is to bring in more investors in the country. But that is only possible if you improve the investment climate. We also need to improve on the internal policies. You see, the Foreign Policy is a reflection of the internal policies. For you to carry out the foreign policy well, things must be okay at home.

You can't be talking good of your country when there is a lot of violation of human rights; people are being tortured and killed. And you see, with the improvement in technology, you can get information from any country at any time. So, you cannot lie to anybody that things are rosy when actually the opposite is true.

They will tell you: "Come on, these are the alternative facts we have." That affects your credibility as the country's diplomat. When you make an appointment to meet anybody in the ministry of foreign affairs, that official asks his desk officer for facts about the latest happenings in your country. So, his desk officer contacts his colleague in Uganda who furnishes him with all the information; that is something that can even takes less than ten minutes because the desk officers here in charge of different departments are here to do that work.

You find someone in charge of politics, economics, military, etc, and they do thorough research about the countries in which they are posted and constantly keep their countries in the know. So, the officials read all the reports about Uganda so that by the time they meet you, they are fully equipped with what is happening.

JOINING POLITICS

When Alfred Kajekye threw in the towel in 2010 as Mbale Municipality MP, the people of Mbale thought I could represent them. They requested me and I accepted. In 2011, I sought re-election; owing to my good performance in the House during that one year, I was voted again.

I managed to perform very well in parliament within just one year because I didn't need any orientation. I was sworn in like today and the following day I made a submission on the floor of parliament.

By the way, that had not happened before; most people who join parliament want to first learn how to make submissions, and how to dress. But since these are things that I had been doing already as ambassador, it was business as usual for me. Equally in 2016, I was voted again.

LAST WORD

I appeal to all serving officers to work hard and always remain faithful to Uganda because this is our mother country. I encourage them to preach the good news about Uganda and encourage more tourists and investors to come to our country.

Look out for another engaging interview in this series next Friday