Nigeria: Again, UK Deports 28 Nigerians

Lagos — The gale of deportations of Nigerians from Europe continues Thursday with another set of 28 Nigerians deported from the United Kingdom (UK).

This came 48 hours after 23 Nigerians were deported from Spain and exactly a week after 34 were deported from six European countries.

Daily Trust reports that like the previous deportation, the latest deportees were sent home for immigration offence. It is strongly believed that the deportees' travel documents had expired.

The deportees comprising 21 males and seven females, were conveyed in a chartered Titanic Airways with registration number: AWC-761/2 which was said to have touched ground at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMlA) Lagos at about 12.13pm.

They were received by officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and other agencies at the airport. The Immigration officers profiled the deportees before they were allowed to go to their respective destinations.

Spokesman of the Lagos Airport Police Command, DSP Joseph Alabi said the deportees were allowed to go since they were not deported for criminal offences.

It was learnt that each of them got a stipend to transport themselves to their destinations.